Stephen Colbert Proclaims ‘Piers Morgan Is Such A Baby’ After Storming Off Set

Stephen Colbert is not sad to see Piers Morgan part ways with “Good Morning Britain”.

Colbert took aim at Morgan on Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

“Piers Morgan is such a baby, Buckingham Palace just asked what colour he’s going to be,” Colbert quipped. “Piers didn’t just storm off the set in slow-motion twit snit, he stormed off the whole damn show.”

“Congratulations. Tomorrow’s going to be a great morning, Britain,” Colbert added.

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan claimed he did not believe Markle’s claims of poor mental health. Morgan’s co-star Alex Beresford challenged him, leading to Morgan storming off the set.

It was subsequently revealed that Morgan and “Good Morning Britain” were parting ways.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Colbert turned his attention to the royals, who were accused of mistreating Markle and her son.

“The statement continues, ‘They are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.’ Oh, no doubt. I hear Prince Andrew has an island he goes to to address his privates.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.