Niecy Nash Talks Falling In Love With ‘Hersband’ Jessica Betts On ‘Ellen’

Niecy Nash is happy in love.

On Wednesday, the comedian, actress and TV personality is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host asks about her recent marriage to Jessica Betts.

RELATED: Newlyweds Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Share Their Love Story

“I broke the internet!” Nash says of her wedding. “You called her my wife, but I lovingly call her my ‘hersband’.”

“Are you her ‘hersband’, too?” DeGeneres asks, to which Nash laughs, “No, I’m her wife.”

Talking about her experience coming out, Nash pushes back on that notion, asking, “Came out of where, you know what I mean? I wasn’t anywhere to come out of.”

RELATED: Niecy Nash Reveals She Broke Her Foot In Three Places

DeGeneres also asks how long Nash and Betts were friends before they realized there was something more to their relationship.

“We were probably friends for about four and a half years. I was already divorced. We were still friends, and we went to go eat crabs, and the next thing you know,” she says. “It’s a gateway, people!”