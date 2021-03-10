Kelly Clarkson And Nick Jonas Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’ As 17-Year-Old Gihanna Zoe Delivers Stunning Performance

Click to share this via email

Gihanna Zoe showed off her killer vocals during her audition on “The Voice” Monday.

The 17-year-old wowed coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton with an incredible performance of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to be Mine”.

Despite initially struggling with nerves, Zoe earned rave reviews from the coaches.

Clarkson, who turned her chair, gushed: “I just want you to remember I turned way quicker than he did,” pointing to Nick Jonas, who also wanted the teenager on his team.

Clarkson added, “I would’ve turned even earlier but the beginning was just a little bit pitchy.

“Finding out you’re 17, too — that’s incredible!”

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

Shelton praised, “You are an incredible singer,” before pointing Zoe in the direction of Jonas, who said: “That was a really great performance. This is a very high pressure situation, even for us it’s super intense.

“I would love to have you on my team it would be an honour to coach you.”

Despite having a church singing background in common with Jonas, Zoe ended up picking Team Kelly.