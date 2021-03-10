Kelly Clarkson And Nick Jonas Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’ As 17-Year-Old Gihanna Zoe Delivers Stunning Performance

Gihanna Zoe showed off her killer vocals during her audition on “The Voice” Monday.
The 17-year-old wowed coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton with an incredible performance of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to be Mine”.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😍🥰😍😍 https://t.co/WwIBniKHkz
— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) March 10, 2021
Despite initially struggling with nerves, Zoe earned rave reviews from the coaches.
Clarkson, who turned her chair, gushed: “I just want you to remember I turned way quicker than he did,” pointing to Nick Jonas, who also wanted the teenager on his team.
Clarkson added, “I would’ve turned even earlier but the beginning was just a little bit pitchy.
“Finding out you’re 17, too — that’s incredible!”
Shelton praised, “You are an incredible singer,” before pointing Zoe in the direction of Jonas, who said: “That was a really great performance. This is a very high pressure situation, even for us it’s super intense.
“I would love to have you on my team it would be an honour to coach you.”
Despite having a church singing background in common with Jonas, Zoe ended up picking Team Kelly.