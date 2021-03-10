Carrie Underwood Releases Soulful Cover Of ‘Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus’ Featured On Upcoming Gospel Album

Carrie Underwood is gifting fans on her very own birthday.

On March 10 — her 38th birthday — Underwood released another track from her upcoming gospel album My Savior.

The singer’s stunning rendition of “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus” marks the third release off her new project, joining “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “Softly And Tenderly”.

The lyrics include: “This is all my hope and peace, Nothing but the blood of Jesus; This is all my righteousness, Nothing but the blood of Jesus.”

The hymn was originally composed by Robert Lowry in 1876 and has been performed by many artists, including Randy Travis.

Underwood’s My Savior will arrive March 26.

She confirmed the news in a social media video in January: “For as long as I can remember I have wanted to record an album of my favourite gospel hymns, and after #MyGift felt like the perfect time to make it happen. It’s called #MySavior and it will be here March 26, just in time for Easter!”