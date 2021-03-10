Johnny Deep Searches For The Notorious B.I.G.’s Killer In Crime Drama ‘City Of Lies’

More than three years after the film was initially slated for release, the new trailer for Johnny Depp’s crime drama “City of Lies” has arrived.

Based on true events, the movie tells the story of the events surrounding the 1997 murder of rapper the Notorious B.I.G. through the eyes of retired LAPD detective Russell Poole (Depp).

Poole, along with journalist Jack Jackson (played by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker), attempts to find the people responsible for Biggie’s drive-by shooting death and the death of his fellow rapper and rival Tupac Shakur. Opening with the shooting of B.I.G., the movie dips between past and present-day with Depp appearing aged in makeup and a greying moustache.

“Who shot Biggie Smalls?” Whitaker asks the present-day Depp as he investigates the ties between the murder of the two rappers. “It’s a riddle”, replies Depp.

Based on the book LAbyrinth by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Randall Sullivan, “City Of Lies” first dropped a teaser in 2018. Filmed in 2017, the project was marred with behind-the-scenes issues of both a business and personal nature. Issues with the film’s production company contributed to the delay, as did a lawsuit launched against Depp by a crew member on the film who claimed the actor punched him.

“City Of Lies” will finally see the light of day on March 19 on VOD and in select cinemas — more than 24 years after Biggie’s death.