Don Johnson Reveals Dakota Johnson’s Reaction After He Cut Her Off From The Family Payroll When She Chose Acting Over College

Don Johnson chatted with Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s “Late Night”, with the host asking him whether daughter Dakota went to him with career questions.

The “Knives Out” star shared, “That bus left. She doesn’t need any advice from me.

“The funny thing about her is, we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll.

“Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ Or something like that. And she was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college.'”

Don reminded his daughter that that meant she “won’t be on the payroll anymore” and asked how she was “going to manage.” But Dakota insisted, “Don’t you worry about it.”

Don went on, “Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network’, and the rest is, shall we say, cinema history.”

He continued, “She doesn’t really call me for advice. She calls me to say, ‘Gosh, I would see you, but I’ve got three pictures I’m shooting at the same time.'”

Since “The Social Network” Dakota has starred in movies such as “Fifty Shades Of Grey”, “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, and “How to be Single”.