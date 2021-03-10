Michelle Obama Talks About The ‘Importance Of Health And Family’ Amid Pandemic

Michelle Obama is opening up about

The former first lady of the United States is on the cover of the latest People magazine to mark the premiere of her new Netflix children’s series “Waffles + Mochi”.

In the interview, Obama says of the toll the COVID pandemic has taken globally, “These have been challenging times. Many people have struggled: jobs lost, people going hungry. We’ve learned to count our blessings, the importance of health and family.”

She adds, “Depression is understandable during these times. I needed to acknowledge what I was going through, because a lot of times we feel like we have to cover that part of ourselves up, that we always have to rise above and look as if we’re not paddling hard underneath the water.”

What helps her get through? “I’m old enough to know that things will get better.”

Obama also talks about her marriage to Barack, and how the presidency affected their relationship and in particular, the raising of their children.

“For eight years plus, we had the weight of the world as part of [our marriage]. Malia was 10. Sasha was seven. So their formative years and all that anxiety. And then doing it in the public eye. In hindsight, it would be a miracle that you stay so connected. All you’re doing is getting through. And fortunately, Barack and I had a strong enough foundation,” she says. “I am happy to say that I can now look up from all of that and look across the room, and I still see my friend. We came through the struggle together, which makes our foundation even more solid.”

Thankfully, she has actually grown closer to her daughters during the pandemic.

“This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls, who were supposed to have emptied the nest,” Obama says. “They didn’t come back into the same set of rules, because I didn’t want them to miss out on independence. They came back as young women and our conversations are more peer-oriented than mother-to-daughter.”