Janelle Monáe Cranks Up The Volume On ‘Colbert’ Set With ‘Turntables’ Performance

Janelle Monáe dropped by Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to perform her new song “Turntables”. The track was written for “All In: The Fight for Democracy”, a documentary about Stacey Abrams and voter suppression in the United States.
RELATED: Janelle Monáe Drops Music Video For Motivational New Track ‘Turntables’
“Hands dirty, mind clean/A different vision with a new dream,” the multi-faceted entertainer sang. “We kicking out the old regime/Liberation, elevation, education.”
Alternating between stripped-down choruses and high-tempo choruses, Monáe and her band performed under a pale blue light in a warehouse.
RELATED: Janelle Monáe Recalls A Special Memory Of Chadwick Boseman
“Turntables” is on the shortlist for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Awards.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.