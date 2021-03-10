Emmanuel Acho Talks Taking Over From Chris Harrison To Host ‘The Bachelor: After The Final Rose’ Special

Emmanuel Acho is no stranger to uncomfortable conversations.

The host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” is set to take over hosting duties on the “Bachelor” special “After the Final Rose” on Monday, March 15.

Acho got the job after regular host Chris Harrison stepped away from the series after making racially insensitive statements.

“This is the most uncomfortable conversation in the history of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise,” Acho said on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, “because it’s not just about relationships, but now it’s about race. We’re intertwining race with relationships on one of the greatest unscripted shows in the history of television.”

Talking about his reaction to Harrison’s defence of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell attending an “Old South”-themed party in college, Acho said, “My initial reaction was, ‘Yikes. That’s not a good look.'”

He continued, “My secondary reaction was, ‘Everybody pump the brakes,’ because there’s a difference between being racist and racially insensitive or racially ignorant. I believe her photos were racially insensitive and racially ignorant. Racial insensitivity and racial ignorance can play itself out as racism, but it doesn’t necessarily classify someone as racist. Let’s classify this as what it is: Racially insensitive and racially ignorant.”

Acho also revealed that he has spoken with Harrison.

“I’ve gotten to hear his heart,” he said. “He’ll admit this. He was ignorant and arrogant and you cannot be both. And when he said that to me, I was like, ‘Well, you understand what caused this dilemma.'”

The new host added, “I don’t believe in cancel culture. I believe in accountability. I believe in understanding. I believe in growth. Now, if someone’s intent is malicious, then by all means cancel them. But if someone’s intent is not malicious, but their action still is, then educate them so that we can alter the intent and thus alter the act.”

Talking about how he plans to approach the “After the Final Rose” special, Acho said, “My mission for ‘After the Final Rose’ is very, very, very simple: Allow my white brothers and sisters who have watched the show and fell in love with that story to understand that Matt’s love story and his journey of love is different than other journeys of love, particularly because of his complexion and his skin colour. I really just want to bring forth reconciliation racially as we continue to watch the love story play out.”