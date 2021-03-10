Vanessa Kirby Says ‘It’s Quite Mad’ That Harry And Meghan Have Watched ‘The Crown’

Vanessa Kirby can’t believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched her on “The Crown”.

On Tuesday night, the “Pieces of a Woman” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked if she’d seen Oprah Winfrey’s big interview with Harry and Meghan.

“I haven’t seen it yet,” she admitted, before Kimmel informed her that the couple said during the interview that they had watched some of “The Crown”, in which she played Princess Margaret for two seasons.

“It’s quite mad to think that they have actually seen it,” Kirby said. “That’s something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, Oh, you’re probably too busy to watch it.”

“They have nothing to do. They literally have no job and nothing to do,” Kimmel joked. “They’re just sitting in their yard waiting for Oprah to visit.”

Kirby added, “What a crazy life-concept, to have a show made literally about your grandparents and their lives, and then, I guess, you know that yours is possibly upcoming.”