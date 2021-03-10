Seth Rogen Pitches Himself For ‘Zac Efron Type’ Role In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Seth Rogen thinks he has spent enough time around “Neighbors” co-star Zac Efron to pull off the look in James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

There are rumours swirling that Gunn is looking to hire a “Zac Efron type” of actor to play Adam Warlock in the next “GOTG” instalment. Gunn shut down the theory on Twitter.

RELATED: Karen Gillan Confirms Her ‘GOTG’ Character In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a “Caucasian” if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense? https://t.co/dxZJUMvtVs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2021

Gunn’s tweet on Tuesday disappointed Rogen, who thought he could totally nail the look.

“S**t, I was gonna submit myself for the Zac Efron type,” the Canadian cannabis enthusiast replied.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Details ‘Scary’ Edible Experience

Gunn rejected Rogen’s advances:

Get it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 10, 2021

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is expected to premiere in 2023.