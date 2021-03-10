Jennifer Garner Opens Up About The ‘Hard’ Parts Of Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Garner discusses paparazzi, her divorce from Ben Affleck, and more in a candid new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Garner and Affleck announced their split in 2015 before officially filing for divorce in 2017. They finalized it the following year after being married for a decade.

The former couple share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

Garner shares: “Going through [a divorce] in public is not what’s hard, going through it is what’s hard, A. And B, my children’s eyes are on me.”

The interviewer recalls Garner saying how she “lost the dream of dancing with [her] husband at [her] daughter’s wedding” in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair.

The star responds, “When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now. We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”

Garner also discusses being followed by paps as two of the most famous faces out there: “It just put so much anxiety in our little family.”

She says the kids asked why they hadn’t been able to play at the beach before the past summer, when they could go while wearing masks amid the pandemic.

“I told them, ‘We’d try to go and we’d just get chased away [by the camera scrum],’ ” Garner explains. “And you’re not just ruining the experience for your family, you’re ruining it for everybody. It’s like, ‘Who wants to have us around?’”

She says of being followed by paparazzi in the early years of her career, “You’d go through a yellow light and 15, 20 cars would go through the red light behind you, driving up on the side of roads, and this is just for a mom and a kid.

“We lived down a street that was chock-a-block full of actors, much more successful and famous and decorated than me, including Ben, and they’d all go by one by one, no problem, and then I’d go do a school run and it’d be 15 cars going with me. I never had a day without them, and if I did, if I made it to a park by hiding in the bottom of the pool man’s truck or something, then a nanny would see me there and call a number and they’d swarm.”

Despite the downsides to fame, Garner insists there are times when she can’t believe she’s still working.

“It’s a very hungry, greedy career and a very unforgiving one,” she reveals, “and for someone who has chosen family way more often than I probably should have, I can’t believe I’m still here.”