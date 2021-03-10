Paris Jackson Claps Back At Criticism Of Emile Hirsch’s Age: ‘He’s Actually One Of The Youngest Homies Of Mine’

Paris Jackson says people need to chill over a new photo of her and Emile Hirsch.

Jackson posted a rather innocent photo of the pair sitting by a table. Critics were quick to point out, however, that Jackson is 22-years-old and Hirsch is 55. The supermodel clapped back at those critics, asserting there is nothing wrong with people of different ages being friends.

“He’s actually one of the youngest homies of mine,” she replied. “One of my best friends is in their 50s. You probably don’t have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol.”

“Not to mention another close friend of mine is 76,” Jackson continued. “Age is a number, I enjoy the company of people [of] all ages. I am a student and teacher of people from five-years-younger than me to 50-years-older than me. nothing wrong with that.”

Emile Hirsch, Paris Jackson. Photo: Instagram/Paris Jackson

Jackson added fuel to the fire with a photo of Hirsch’s nose brushed up against Jackson’s cheek.

“Lmao,” she captioned it.