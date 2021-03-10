Justin Bieber Releases ‘Love Letter’ To The Maple Leafs With New ‘Hold On’ Video

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Bieber is wearing his Maple Leafs fandom proudly.

On Wednesday, the Canadian singer shared a special music video for his most recent single “Hold On”, paying tribute to Toronto’s hockey team.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Music Video For ‘Hold On’

The video, dubbed “Maple Leafs Love Letter”, sets the song to clips of the Leafs on the ice and in the locker room.

A love letter to the @MapleLeafs. Special thanks to the Leafs and the @NHL #HoldOn https://t.co/1uB0buLl3r — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 10, 2021

Bieber has been an open support of the Leafs for years, appearing at games and joining star Auston Matthews on Instagram Live.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Hubby Justin Bieber

Wholesome conversation between Auston Matthews and Justin Bieber on IG Live! pic.twitter.com/8aplRfZqB3 — Arjun (@_marlanderthews) April 5, 2020

“Hold On” was originally released on March 5, and is set to be included on Bieber’s forthcoming album Justice, out March 19.