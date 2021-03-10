Rosamund Pike Reveals Reason She Buries Her Awards In The Garden

Rosamund Pike stores her many awards in a very unusual place.

The actress chats with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday’s show, with the host asking her whether it’s true that she buries her trophies in the garden.

Confirming it’s correct, Pike shares: “I find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home. How do people interact with them when they come home? I think it’s awkward so I bury them in the garden with a little bit showing up so you can have a glimpse of a hand or maybe a crown or the globe maybe.

“I think it’s amusing because in the future when I’m dead and gone or when somebody else buys the house they’ll be landscaping and think they’ve found buried treasure.

“They’re probably centuries ahead and won’t even have [the awards] anymore.”

Pike also talks about recently winning a Golden Globe for her role in “I Care a Lot”, and how she celebrated in a “ghostly” Prague hotel.

RELATED: Rosamund Pike Shades Rudy Giuliani During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

She says, “It was 3:30 a.m. when I won, I was in a ghostly hotel where I checked in where I rented a room so that I would be away from my children in the morning.

“I said when I checked in ‘how many guests do you have?’ And they said ‘you are the only one.'”

Pike goes on, “Because you can’t be in a hotel here for pleasure, only for business [during the pandemic]. I wouldn’t be allowed to check in for a romantic night but I would be allowed to check in to potentially win a Golden Globe.

“Once I won maybe I was supposed to leave because the pleasure kicked in.”

RELATED: Rosamund Pike Calls Out Movie Posters Altering Her Body Image

Pike then discusses having afternoon tea breaks while filming her new movie in London.