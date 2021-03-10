Brett Eldredge Responds To Carly Pearce After She Revealed He Would Be Her Dating ‘Exception’

Carly Pearce isn’t ready to mingle, but when she is she said she’d consider dating Brett Eldredge.

During a recent interview with radio.com’s Gunner and Cheyenne, the “Next Girl” singer shared she is not getting romantically involved with anyone else in the music industry following her divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray last year.

“No. Never, ever. Never again,” she shared.

When questioned if she had any interest in Eldredge, Pearce seemed to reconsider, telling the hosts: “I mean listen, he would be my exception.”

When the pair spoke to the “Beat of the Music” hitmaker shortly after, they didn’t miss the opportunity to ask his thoughts on Pearce’s comments.

“That’s awesome, she’s awesome, that’s amazing,” gushed Eldredge over the phone. “She opened on tour when I was with Blake Shelton a few years back and is a great person and a great singer.”

ET Canada recently caught up with Pearce, who spoke candidly about her divorce from Ray.

“Hopefully people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn’t get married to get divorced,” she explained. “But things happen. I think it’s just something that has to stay between the two of us and I’ve felt the love of fans and appreciate that.”

Pearce’s life-changing year, after ending her marriage and losing her music producer busbee to cancer, is further reflected on her vulnerable new album 29.

“Music continues to save me,” she says of the project. “I dug deeper than I ever have into my heart and wanted to be even more honest than I ever thought I could be.”