America Ferrera Returning To ‘Superstore’ For Series Finale

Global’s “Superstore” is bringing back its original star for this month’s final farewell.

On Wednesday, the show confirmed that America Ferrera will be returning to the show for the series finale, airing March 25.

A photo of Ferrera in the one-hour episode, titled “All Sales Final”, was also released along with the news. The actress departed the series at the end of season 5.

“Superstore” originally premiered in 2015. In December 2020 it was announced that its sixth season would also be its last.

But for those sad about the show ending, it was reported by Deadline that a spin-off about the characters Bo and Cheyenne, played by Jonny Pemberton and Nicole Sakura, is currently in the works.

The series finale of “Superstore” is set to air Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.