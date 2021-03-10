Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne Discuss Racism On Wednesday’s ‘The Talk’

Sheryl Underwood is holding her “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne to account after she supported Piers Morgan following his controversial comments towards Meghan Markle following her sit-down with Oprah.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Global talk show, Osbourne, Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth had a discussion about why supporting Morgan could be considered racist behaviour.

Morgan has made headlines numerous times for his controversial opinions. Most recently, he walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” before quitting the show on Tuesday after being called out for his comments about Meghan’s revelations about feeling suicidal.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her mental health and experiencing racism within the Royal Family while talking with Oprah.

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report,” he had said following the tell-all interview.

Following his departure, Osbourne took to Twitter and voiced her support: “Piers Morgan, I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

But on “The Talk” Wednesday, Underwood called out Osbourne’s support of Morgan.

“Once you say, ‘I stand by my friend,’ then people think you must agree with what he is saying,” Underwood explained.

“Educate me!” Osbourne replied. “Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

“It is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is,” Underwood later told her co-host. “That’s what makes it racist – but right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Osbourne added, “I think it’s too late.”

“If I like Piers and he’s racist, am I racist?” Osbourne asked, before Welteroth admitted she was feeling uncomfortable.

Osbourne asked, after a commercial break, “If he doesn’t like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him racist? So why can’t it be he just doesn’t like her?”

Welteroth added, “When people like Piers are more outraged at being called a racist than actually acknowledging the racism, I think that’s the problem.”

