Kerry Washington Is Taking A Social Media Break

Kerry Washington is taking a little break from social media.

The actress announced on Wednesday that she would be taking a hiatus from social media, while she works on some things. Not wanting to leave her fans empty-handed, she scheduled some future tweets in an amusing video.

I love you guys. But it's time for me to take a little break from the socials. I know there’s gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month. Enjoy! Miss you already 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2yfDmrWoiq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 10, 2021

“I love you guys. But it’s time for me to take a little break from the socials. I know there’s gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month,” she wrote. “Enjoy! Miss you already.”

“Happy March Madness! Can you believe that game last night?” Washington exclaimed in one clip. “Today is National Popcorn lovers day. Also known as Saint Olivia Pope day. Cheers!” she remarked in another.

Washington also celebrated St. Patrick’s Day and the first day of spring — early of course — before inviting her dad to tell a dad joke.

“How excited was the gardener about Spring?” Earl Washington asked. “So excited he wet his plants. Yes!”

Washington also gave a shoutout to gal pal Eva Longoria in the vid.