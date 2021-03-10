‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Krista Vernoff Says Not Knowing If Show Will Be Renewed Is ‘Not Ideal’

Whether or not “Grey’s Anatomy” returns next season is still an open question.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, series Executive Producer Krista Vernoff revealed she is planning the upcoming season 17 finale to work as an ultimate conclusion in case the show is not renewed.

“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a ‘series’ finale,” she explained. “I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were.”

Talks are still underway for a potential 18th season of the hit Shondaland medical drama.

ABC previously gave the show a two-season renewal in 2017, bringing the season count up to 16, with an extension for season 17 arriving in 2019. Along with the renewal, star Ellen Pompeo negotiated a pay raise that made her TV’s highest-earning actress.

Vernoff also told THR that she has requested network executives let her know the show’s fate before the season finale heads into production.

“I’ve told them that I have to know before I’m making the finale what we’re making,” she said. “Because there are a couple of character threads that will change. I’ve got plans for both contingencies. Either there will be closure or I will build something in that allows me to have a bit of a cliffhanger and a thread for next season.”

She added, “It’s been so complicated and so difficult to come back to production during the pandemic. We are on fumes. I don’t really have creative space for imaginings of what might happen next year; I’m trying to get through this season. Once I know if this is the final season or not, I can start to try to imagine other things. But trying to simultaneously plan for the end of the series and the end of the season — if it’s not the end of the series — it’s like breaking two shows. That’s what I’ve got bandwidth for. That, ‘Station 19’ and ‘Rebel’. That’s enough.”