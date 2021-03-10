A Sneak Peek Of Macaulay Culkin In ‘American Horror Story’

Have a glimpse of Macaulay Culkin in season 10 of “American Horror Story”.

“AHS” creator Ryan Murphy is offering a first look at Culkin in the show’s upcoming season. The former “Home Alone” child actor plays “a very, very great, insane part,” according to the showrunner.

“Something wicked this way comes,” Murphy teased on Instagram. “American Horror Story Season Ten.”

There is still a lot of mystery surrounding Culkin’s character. In fact, Murphy refused to let the actor read a script before accepting the role — a typical pitch strategy from Murphy.

“I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay,” Murphy told E! News. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘Okay, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Season 10 of “AHS” was originally scheduled for Fall 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.