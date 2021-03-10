New Spin-Off ‘Married At First Sight: Unmatchables’ Plays Matchmaker With Applicants From Past Seasons

The “Married At First Sight” universe is expanding with a new spin-off, set to arrive this spring.

On Wednesday, Lifetime announced a new spin-off was on the way: “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables”.

According to Lifetime’s announcement, the new series attempts to match up 16 applicants from previous seasons by helping them discover another chance at love, under the guiding hands of “Married at First Sight” experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.

These 16 have been culled from more than 16,000 people who’ve applied to appear on “Married at First Sight”, in which strangers who appear compatible on paper meet at the altar, and then must decide whether or not to stay married once they get to know each other.

These “diamonds in the rough” were determined to not have marriage potential… yet.

“Since everyone deserves a chance at love, this new spinoff series helps match eight new potential couples, providing each of the 16 individuals from Atlanta, GA with strong relationship advice and a lifestyle overhaul,” notes Lifetime’s announcement, which also reveals they’ll also be getting stylish makeovers.

“The process will give them each an opportunity to shed light on what has been stalling real romantic connections in their lives,” the announcement continues. “In each self-contained episode, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles will mentor two unlucky-in-love singles who have been hoping to find their perfect match. Each episode will follow as the participants are guided through their physical and personal transformations, resulting in them being set up on a date to see if love is in the air and if they can ultimately get out of their own way on their romantic journeys.”

The 16 participants in the show run the gamut, from a woman who hasn’t been kissed in 11 years, and detests the idea of intimacy, to a conspiracy theory who believes the Earth is flat and monogamy is a scam, to a “runaway groom” with four failed engagements under his belt.

Viewers will meet them all when “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables” premieres on Wednesday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.