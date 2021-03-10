Drew Barrymore Says She And Her Mom ‘Are Good Now’ After Turbulent Relationship

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

Barrymore welcomed Oliver Hudson to Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”. The “E.T.” child star asked Hudson about his turbulent relationship with his dad Bill Hudson, but also revealed her own parent-child dynamic.

“My mom was the same, her family was not there,” said Barrymore. “She was estranged and then we repeated that pattern. I think that due to my own experiences and my mom’s experience I was like, ‘I have to get this different.’ It’s not right or wrong, but I’m gonna have that determination about this that may have not been there otherwise.”

“And I’m so grateful for it,” Barrymore continued. “There’s just some peace and respect and maturity there that could not have taken place maybe before. Timing is everything.”

Barrymore asserted that she and her mom “are good now, too.”

Back in February, Barrymore told “The Howard Stern Show” how her mom sent her to a “psychiatric ward” at age 13.

“I think she created a monster and she didn’t know what to do with the monster,” she said of her mom. “This was her last gasp, and I really was out of control, and I forgive her for making this choice. She probably felt she had nowhere to turn.”