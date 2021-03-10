Jennifer Garner Is Totally Down For An ‘Alias’ Reboot: ‘Sign Me Up’

Back in 2001, Jennifer Garner was far from a household name when she landed the leading role of master-of-disguise super-spy Sydney Bristow in “Alias”.

The show went on to become a huge hit and propel Garner to big-screen stardom.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garner was asked whether she’d be interested in reprising Sydney for a reboot.

Photographed by Mary Rozzi — Photographed by Mary Rozzi

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious 15-Years-Later Recreation Of ‘Alias’ Bikini Scene She Promised Not To Post

“Sign me up,” she said, declaring her intention to bring her “Alias” co-star Bradley Cooper along for the ride, joking that they should “grab Bradley by the scruff of his neck.”

While there’s no confirmation about a potential “Alias” reboot on the horizon, back in 2018 Garner told THR that she’d heard that one was in the works.

“I’ve heard that there’s an ‘Alias’ reboot happening, but no one’s talked to me about it,” she said at the time. “I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn’t have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry. But I can’t imagine it being that serious yet because I haven’t heard anything about it at all.”