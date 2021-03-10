‘General Hospital’ Character Shot In The Chest & Fans Are Shook

An ongoing storyline on “General Hospital” was resolved this week when Peter August (Wes Ramsey) escaped from his captor, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), by shooting him in the chest at point-blank range.

The bullet apparently killed Port Charles’ most charismatic former villain (fans will recall that a brain tumour altered Franco’s sociopathic personality to made the character way more likable).

However, there appears to be some question as to exactly how dead Franco actually is.

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Howarth revealed that he’s not actually leaving the show, just taking some time off to devote to working with the charity Feeding America.

“I’m really excited,” he said of his future on the show, hinting that may not have been the last the fans see of his seemingly dearly departed character.

“I have great faith in the people who think of these things,” he said of the “General Hospital” writers. “I’ve been in good hands so far.”

Meanwhile, fans of the show have been taking to Twitter to share their reactions; spoiler alert: they’re not taking it well.

When Cam and Scotty find out about Franco. I’ll need one of you to hold me #GH pic.twitter.com/XNd3pSGZmh — Eve_L ❥🐍 (@elle_evil) March 10, 2021

Franco is trending pretty high. It is always nice to see soaps can still trend on here. #GH — Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) March 9, 2021

As that tweet mentioned, #Franco began trending on Twitter after the episode aired, causing some confusion among non-soap fans who wondered by former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who died in 1975, was trending.