Drew Barrymore Reveals Whether She Plans To Return To Acting While Hosting Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore has no plans to return to acting, right now.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, 46, joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Wednesday and opened up about her acting career, as well as the hit talk show.

During the interview, Cohen asked, “Are you thinking at all of making more movies? Or are you just so firmly into this?”

“If I’m being honest, the answer is no, I don’t want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older,” Barrymore explained. “I stopped doing these when my kids were born… and it was a no-brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself. I didn’t want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were.”

Barrymore is also enjoying being a talk show host.

“That’s like the only thing I want in the world is this job,” she said. “Second to my children and my best friends being healthy and happy. I think this is my greatest wish. I’ve invested so much into this the last two years.”

But will there be a season two of “The Drew Barrymore Show”?

“I am so happy to report on your show, Andy, that I don’t know anything,” she joked. “An exclusive, I’m in purgatory and they won’t give us a definitive answer.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.