Adele To Share Custody Of Son With Ex-Husband in Divorce, Will Not Be Paying Spousal Support

The details have been finalized. The terms of Adele’s divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki indicate the pair has decided to move on amicably.

The “Hello” singer and her ex have agreed to share joint custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo, according to a court judgment obtained by ET on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the documents state that “each party waives the rights to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party.”

In regard to child support payments, the docs said the details regarding those arrangements are laid out in a separate judgment that has not yet been made available publicly.