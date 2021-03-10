Susan Sarandon Is Interested In Dating Any ‘Man Or Woman’ Who’s Received A COVID-19 Vaccination

Susan Sarandon is open to a new relationship — but she only very specific criteria.

During a conversation with host Caroline Stanbury on her “Divorced Not Dead” podcast, the “Feud: Bette and Joan” star said she’ll get together with pretty much anyone — so long as they’ve “been vaccinated for COVID,” she said.

“I don’t care if it’s a man or a woman. I mean, I’m open to all age, all colour. And those for me, those things are just details. But what I’m interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome,” she explained.

She’s also not looking for a fellow celebrity, simply someone who “is passionate about what they do.”

That person, she added, “could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful… somebody who owns themselves and isn’t gonna be intimidated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’”

Then again, Sarandon also admitted he’s perfectly happy being all by her lonesome.

“I’m kind of getting off on being by myself,” she said. “I think I’m pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that that those days are over.”