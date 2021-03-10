Steve Coogan Slams Piers Morgan As Being ‘Symptomatic’ Of The ‘Bullying’ British Tabloid Press

British actor Steve Coogan is speaking out about Piers Morgan after the controversial TV host’s disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle.

Morgan made headlines after saying “I don’t believe a word she said” about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey; when challenged on the air about his consistently negative comments about Markle over the years, Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” in mid-broadcast, and subsequently parted ways with the show.

While North American TV viewers best know Morgan from being a judge on “America’s Got Talent”, his short-lived CNN talk show and as a winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice”, in his native Britain Morgan was once editor of The Daily Mirror, one of the country’s most notorious tabloids.

In an interview on ITV’s “Peston”, Coogan said that Morgan is “symptomatic of the problem” with the British tabloid press, pointing to Morgan’s pattern of “bullying behaviour” and the fact that U.K. media regulator Ofcom is investigating Morgan after receiving more than 41,000 complaints.

“Ofcom is investigating Piers Morgan for disbelieving Meghan’s mental health claims,” said Coogan on the show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“But they should be investigating whether it was right for the man cited by dozens of claimants in the Mirror hacking litigation to have been allowed a platform to attack one of his accusers,” said Coogan, addressing the phone hacking scandal that revealed The Sun and The Daily Mirror had been illegally intercepting celebrities’ voicemail messages for years.

Coogan, in fact, was one of the celebrities who’d been hacked, and won a six-figure court settlement in the case; the incident, he pointed out, came while Morgan was the newspaper’s editor; Morgan has repeatedly claimed he had no knowledge of any hacking going on under this watch.

“Piers Morgan, several years ago in front of the Leveson Inquiry, swore under oath that he had no knowledge of hacking at the Mirror Group newspapers. And The Mirror Group newspapers have paid out tens of millions [of pounds] in damages to litigants,” Coogan pointed out.

Coogan also explained that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action against the tabloids, that was when “things got really nasty.”

“The fact that Meghan Markle and Harry were attacked has nothing to do with jet-setting hypocrisy. It’s because they broke the golden rule, which is to leave us alone and we’ll go easy on you next time,” said Coogan of the British press.

“The tabloid press is controlled by a handful of tax shy billionaires with an agenda. Anyone who stands up to the press is attacked by them because they’re bullies.”