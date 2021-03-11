Prince William Speaks Out About Harry And Meghan’s Explosive Oprah Interview, Insists ‘We’re Very Much Not A Racist Family’

Prince William has broken his silence about his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke of Cambridge was asked about the much-talked about chat as he and Kate Middleton attended a royal engagement in East London, U.K. on Thursday.

He said when asked if he’d spoken to Harry about the interview, “No I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

As the reporter then questioned whether the Royal Family were a racist family, William insisted, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Prince William says he hasn't spoken to his brother yet but will do and they are "very much not a racist family".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been visiting School 21 in Stratford to congratulate teachers involved in the re-opening of the school amid lockdown in the U.K. when they were asked about the interview.

A press release stated, “During the visit Their Royal Highnesses spoke to teachers about the challenges they have faced over the past year and how they have adapted to the school re-opening earlier this week. The Duke and Duchess’ visit coincided with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools resources for secondary schools and FE colleges, and they heard from teachers how this is helping put mental health at the heart of their school’s curriculum.

“Mentally Healthy Schools, provided by the Anna Freud Centre, is the U.K.’s first mental health information and resource hub for secondary schools and colleges. Designed for school teachers and staff, the website provides free access to hundreds of the highest quality assured mental health resources including lesson plans, assembly plans, advice and information, making it easier for teaching staff to understand, talk about and support good mental health in their school.

“The launch of resources for secondary schools follows the success of the Mentally Healthy School’s primary hub, which has been accessed over a million times since it was launched by The Duchess three years ago.”

In 2018, The Royal Foundation partnered with The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Place2Be and Young Minds to launch Mentally Healthy Schools as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign. The Duchess of Cambridge has been Patron of the Anna Freud Centre since 2016.

The couple were there to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ImevG4CqLf — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

Kate is wearing a pink Max & Co coat. pic.twitter.com/ydy02sXhQd — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

The appearance comes after Harry and Meghan’s sit-down interview aired over the weekend, in which they discussed the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son’s skin colour, the sex of their forthcoming second child and where their relationships now stand after leaving the royal life behind.

Harry also revealed there was a point where he felt “really let down” by how his father, Prince Charles, had acted amid the royal exit and said there was a point when Charles stopped taking his calls. Harry insisted he loves his brother William “to bits,” as well, following rumours of a feud.

Meanwhile, Meghan opened up about how there was a time when she had suicidal thoughts, because of the huge toll everything had taken on her mental health. She explained that she asked the institution for help and was told she could not seek treatment in a mental health facility.