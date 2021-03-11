Jennifer Garner Reveals Reason They Had To Scrap Some Of The Footage Filmed For ‘Yes Day’

Jennifer Garner has made it very clear she’s not a fan of roller-coasters.

The actress has previously discussed her fear of having to film scenes for her new movie “Yes Day” at the theme park, and she speaks about it further on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday.

The star says she was so scared they actually ended up with many unusable scenes.

She shares, “I am so petrified of roller-coasters — I was a producer of this stinking movie, we couldn’t even use the footage because my hand was in front of Jenna Ortega’s face and I was screaming ‘Jenna, Jenna!’ over and over, cursing… not in character at all. Not usable footage. But what they did get was funny.”

Garner adds, “I was just basically making a bargain with God to get me off the roller-coaster. We finished it, I got off really quickly because my adrenalin was going nuts and I had to cry a little bit and the director said, ‘OK, it’s time for take 2.'”

Garner stars in the flick alongside Ortega, Édgar Ramírez, and Julian Lerner.

The mother of three describes the film: “The movie is based on Yes Days from the book Amy Krouse Rosenthal who understood what kids want on a whole other level.

“It’s just a day where the parents say yes and give in. In my family it’s more giving the kids a lot of attention… starting the day with ice cream, finishing the day in a tent in the backyard. And a lot of fun in between!”

Then, in honour of the family comedy, DeGeneres and Garner play a game where the film star has to say “yes” to everything, raising $10,000 for Save the Children, courtesy of Shutterfly. Plus, DeGeneres surprises the star with glitzy earrings for her new piercings.

Garner also talks about decorating a fire hydrant with her daughter and naming it Gloria: