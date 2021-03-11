Maren Morris Explains Why She’s Not Afraid To ‘Speak Out’ In Country Music

Having a platform means having responsibility for Maren Morris.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated country artist is on the new episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about the politically-charged video for “Better Than We Found It”.

“I’m so proud of it, and Gabrielle Woodland who directed it, she’s an amazing talent, and she found all the families for the video,” Morris says, singling out the family of Daniel Hambrick, who was shot by a police officer in Nashville.

DeGeneres points out, “Most people are scared just to speak out, especially in country music.”

“And I’m a white woman in country music,” Morris agrees. “I already have this sort of leg-up. There’s a huge disparity between men and women in our genre, there’s even more of a disparity between white women and Black women trying to be in country music.”

She continues, “There are so many Black women and men who adore country music and don’t feel like the door is open for them even a crack. I’ve just been doing so much of my own homework the last couple of years.”

Finally, Morris adds, “You’re always gonna have people that want to come for you if you say something that’s unpopular to them… For me, it’s just you know what, I have to think about myself and the people in my circle who I write with, who I employ, and think, am I making room for everybody?”