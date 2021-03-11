James Corden Threatens To Kick Trevor Noah Off His Show After He Makes Extravagant ‘Late Late Show’ Entrance

Click to share this via email

Trevor Noah knows how to make an entrance.

The “Daily Show” host appeared as a guest on James Corden’s “Late Late Show” Wednesday, but his entrance definitely wasn’t the usual one Corden was used to.

Noah made his way on to the set on a glittering Segway to the sound of head-banging guitar riffs and loud music.

As the star eventually sat down, telling Corden it was all a “surprise,” the British host responded in shock: “It was a surprise? How much did that cost? Who paid for that?”

One of the team told him, “$367,000” to which Corden said: “That’s half a year’s budget!”

“What if I came on your show and did that?!” he then yelled.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021 CBS — Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021 CBS

Noah insisted, “We’d never let this sort of thing happen on my show.”

As Noah said his show was more “particular,” Corden responded: “I’ve got a good mind to cancel this particular interview!”

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021 CBS

Noah eventually insisted he was sorry and he was just excited to get back into a studio.

Noah’s interview also saw him talk about hosting the Grammys on Sunday, as well as how he graduated as a youngster from burning CDs to DJing 1-year-old’s birthday parties.