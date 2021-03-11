Matthew McConaughey Says Run For Governor Of Texas Is ‘A True Consideration’

“Governor McConaughey” might be in the cards.

This week, “The Balanced Voice” podcast, hosted by Crime Stoppers of Houston, welcomed Matthew McConaughey, and the actor admitted he may have serious political ambitions.

“I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role?” the actor told host Rania Mankarious. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share.”

He continued, “What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

Asked if he was seriously thinking about running for Governor of Texas, McConaughey responded, “It’s a true consideration.”

The current governor of the state, Gregg Abbott, is up for reelection later this year.

McConaughey has toyed with the idea of a political run before. In November 2020 he told Hugh Hewitt of a potential run, “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

The actor would also not be the first Hollywood star to get into politics. Ronald Reagan started his career as a movie star, going on to become California’s governor and later President of the United States. Arnold Schwarzenegger followed a similar path to become Governor of California.