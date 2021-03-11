Demi Lovato Discusses Her Sexuality And Her Brief Engagement To Max Ehrich, Says With Age, ‘I Started Realizing How Queer I Really Am’

Demi Lovato discusses her sexuality, the side effects of her 2018 overdose and more in a candid new interview with Glamour magazine.

The 28-year-old, who was briefly engaged to Max Ehrich in 2020, says of what she learned from that relationship: “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am.

“This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

She adds of finding her sexuality: “I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I’m following my healers’ timeline, and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”

Lovato continues: “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.

“Some of the guys I was hanging out with—when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

Lovato, who is set to release her new documentary “Dancing with the Devil” on March 23, also talks about her 2018 overdose, admitting she now suffers from side effects including blind spots.

She tells the reporter how she once went to pour a glass of sweet tea and missed the glass. She also says she can’t see their nose or mouth while looking at their eyes and can no longer drive.

The musician says she’s done with the substances that caused her overdose, but insists that telling herself she can never have a drink or smoke a little weed again is only setting herself up for failure.

She shares, “I called [her recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die… I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life, too.’”

Lovato says that her team were worried yet supportive: “They were like, ‘She deserves this opportunity to make that choice for herself.’ So I did.”