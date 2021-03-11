Carrie Underwood Got The ‘Perfect’ Joke Birthday Gift From Husband Mike Fisher

Click to share this via email

Carrie Underwood celebrated her birthday in style.

On Wednesday, the country star turned 38-years-old, posting on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

“I am 38 years blessed…thank you, Lord, for all the trips around the sun!” she wrote.

Underwood also shared a photo of one of the gifts she got from husband Mike Fisher on her Instagram Story, along with the caption, “Perfect birthday gift no.”

In the photo, the singer was wearing a shirt that read, “I don’t need Google, my husband knows everything.”

Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010.