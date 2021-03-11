Cardi B Doesn’t Want Selena Gomez To Retire: ‘I Would Love To Give Her Some Ideas’

Cardi B is a Selena Gomez fan through and through.

Gomez recently hinted at retirement after her next album, arguing that the quality of her content never seems to be enough for people. Cardi protested the idea, arguing that Gomez should only retire if she wants to retire.

RELATED: Cardi B Makes Is The First Female Rapper With A Diamond Certified Song

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

“She is such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just too sweet to go through that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want to. Not cause of these f**kers,” she added. “A bad b**ch era is needed tho. A ‘B**ch I’m [a] nice sweet girl but I’m a rich bad b**ch too.”

Gomez mulled on retirement in the April 2021 cover story of Vogue.

RELATED: Selena Gomez And DJ Snake Reunite For ‘Selfish Love’ Collaboration

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she shared. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

“I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” Gomez explained. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”