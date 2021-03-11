‘GMB’ Presenter Alex Beresford Speaks Out After Piers Morgan Quits Show Over Controversial Harry And Meghan Remarks

Alex Beresford has addressed Piers Morgan quitting “Good Morning Britain” after the pair’s heated discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Beresford shared a lengthy message on Twitter Thursday, which began: “There is so much that could be said. Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.”

He went on, “Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.”

The post included, “I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.”

The “GMB” weather presenter’s comments come after he mentioned Morgan always referencing his former friendship with Meghan before she was said to have cut him off once she started dating Harry.

Beresford insisted on Monday’s episode of the U.K. morning news show, “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her…” saying she was “entitled” to cut Morgan off if she wanted to.

Morgan consequently walked off the set, saying: “OK, I’m done with this, sorry, no, can’t do this,” with Beresford calling Morgan’s behaviour “diabolical.”

Beresford then said, “I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen, 6:30 to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch, incredibly hard to watch.”

Morgan had been discussing Meghan’s comments about feeling suicidal on Monday’s show: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

ITV then released a statement Tuesday confirming he’d quit. However, Morgan is standing by his comments, posting Wednesday:

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Over 41,000 people complained about Monday’s “GMB”, with Meghan herself reportedly being one of them.