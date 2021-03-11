Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton To Co-Host 2021 ACM Awards

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards have announced its hosts.

Keith Urban is set to return as host of the award show for his second year in a row; this time he’ll be MCing alongside New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton.

At last year’s ceremony, Guyton performed an emotional rendition of her song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”, with surprise piano accompaniment by Urban.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” Urban said in a statement. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber-creative spirit in full light.”

Guyton added, “Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him.

“As I’ve said before: ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honour to step onto the ACM stage as the first-ever Black woman to host the show,” she continued. “Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

Urban is also up for an award at this year’s ACMs, snagging a nod for Music Event of the Year for his collaboration with P!nk, “One Too Many”.

The 56th ACM Awards broadcasts live on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.