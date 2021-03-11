Justin Bieber Talks Married Life And Making Peace With His Past: ‘I’m Not That Person Anymore’

Justin Bieber talks settling down, making peace with his past, and more in a new interview with Billboard.

The Canadian singer, 27, says of learning to deal with his past behaviour: “I can talk about that part of my life and not feel like, ‘Oh, man. I was such a bad person,’ because I’m not that person anymore.

“I also have done the work to know why I was making those decisions. I know where that pain was coming from, that caused me to act the way I was acting.”

Bieber adds that he has yet to watch the much-talked-about Britney Spears documentary “Framing Britney Spears” but says “I’m going to.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Releases ‘Love Letter’ To The Maple Leafs With New ‘Hold On’ Video

He continues of his new mission with his music: “I just want to be somebody who can say, ‘Look, I did some things that I’m not too proud of, but I took a look in the mirror and decided to make some changes, and you can too.’ There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire.”

Bieber says of the low periods of his career: “Everything was about success, benchmarks and such, and then I was just still empty, you know? All my relationships were suffering, but I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn’t fulfilling for me.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Music Video For ‘Hold On’

The musician gushes over his wife Hailey, whom he married in 2018, “Hailey’s love language is just lying around watching a movie.

“At this point, I’ve reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn’t a be-all, end-all to my happiness,” Bieber shares.

He says of her influence on his career: “One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book. She’s so structured and routine and so responsible,” adding he credits his wife with helping him “realize that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want.

“Days that I know Hailey’s coming to set, I’m like, ‘This is going to be the greatest day ever.’”