K-Pop Sensations Cravity Release ‘Bad Habits’ Performance Video

Cravity are up to some bad habits.

On Thursday, the K-pop boy band debuted the highly anticipated performance video for their single “Bad Habits”, off their album SEASON3. [HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE].

The self-described “nocturnal” video features the group showing off their dance moves at night in a seemingly abandoned parking lot.

“We shot the performance video for ‘Bad Habits’ using many new techniques we haven’t tried before, for example shooting with night vision or lip-syncing to a lower angle camera through a glass pane. The dance routine was really fun to perform and suits the mood of the song really well,” says rapper Allen.

Leader Serim adds, “We had a very short time to prepare for our B-side track promotion, but we’ve worked super-hard to complete it in success.”

Cravity have achieved huge success in Korea and globally, with No. 1 hit albums and more.