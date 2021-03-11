Taylor Swift Dishes On Impending Grammys Performance: ‘This Has Been An Adventure’

Taylor Swift has fans thinking of folklore and evermore ahead of her performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Swift is keeping hush on the details of her upcoming gig; however, she did divulge one piece of information in a new interview.

RELATED: Haim Spills On How Taylor Swift Collab Came About

SHUT UP TAYLOR IS PERFORMING WITH JACK AND AARON pic.twitter.com/VRM9TICQh2 — Taylor Throwbacks ➐ (@ThrowbackTaylor) March 11, 2021

“One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that’s not highly confidential,” she teased to CBS News, “is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

“Which is really exciting,” she added. “This has been adventure that the three of us has been going on since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Olivia Rodrigo An Incredibly Personal Gift

Swift worked with Antonoff and Dessner on 2020’s two critically acclaimed albums, folklore and evermore.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 14. The event is hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature no in-person attendance.