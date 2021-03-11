Denise Richards Celebrates Daughter Sami’s 17th Birthday And Amazes Fans With How Much They Look Alike

Click to share this via email

Denise Richards and her daughter are peas in a pod.

On Wednesday, the “Starship Troopers” star celebrated her daughter Sami’s 17th birthday with a slideshow post on Instagram.

“Can’t believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!!” Richards began.

Along with congratulations for the proud mother on the happy occasion, many of Richards’ fans also pointed out the striking resemblance to her daughter.

“Gorgeous just like her mama,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Beautiful… looks just like you.”

Among the photos Richards shared was the 2004 People magazine cover, also featuring dad Charlie Sheen, announcing Sami’s birth.