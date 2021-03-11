Gwen Stefani Mulls On No Doubt Reunion: ‘I Have No Idea What The Future Holds’

Gwen Stefani is not about to close the door on a No Doubt reunion.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the group’s self-titled debut album, No Doubt in 1992. Stefani eventually branched off into a solo career.

Catching up with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1” this week, the Grammy-winner kept an open mind about the band potentially reuniting.

“It is a really big deal. And I do, I’m reflecting so much on all the music,” Stefani shared. “When you’re writing new music, reflect on everything that you’ve done. For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago. I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It’s impossible.”

Stefani released “Slow Clap” on Thursday from her yet-to-be-titled fifth studio album. The songstress always sees herself as a scrappy underdog. When she approached her writing partners about making a sad love song, Stefani was met with resistance.

“I feel like it’s that thing that happens to us through our life,” she dished. “It starts in high school where you feel like you don’t fit in, and then sometimes your weirdness actually is what makes you so special, and so the song is kind of about that.

“It’s also about wanting to just, even though I know I’ve had my 15 minutes of my time wanting to kind of double dip and just get a little bit more, why not? If they’re going to let me, I’m going to take it.”