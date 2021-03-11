Paul McCartney Announces ‘McCartney III Imagined’ Featuring Covers By Beck, St. Vincent & More

Click to share this via email

Paul McCartney is putting a new spin on his most recent album.

On Thursday, the former Beatle announced McCartney III Imagined, which features reworkings and covers of his latest collection of songs by artists like Beck, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

The new album is set for release on April 16, but McCartney shared a taste of what’s in store for fans by releasing Dominic Fike’s lush cover of “The Kiss of Venus”, along with a music video.

Check out the full list of tracks and artists featured on Imagined:

1. “Find My Way” (feat. Beck)

2. “The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)

3. “Pretty Boys” (feat. Khruangbin)

4. “Women And Wives” (St. Vincent Remix)

5. “Deep Down” (Blood Orange Remix)

6. “Seize The Day” (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. “Slidin’” (EOB Remix)

8. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. “Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)

10. “When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. “Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)

12. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*

* Physical release exclusive track

McCartney III, the artist’s 18th solo album, was originally released to acclaim in December 2020.