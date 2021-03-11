Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Whether She’d Ever Play Marvel Character Pepper Potts Again

Gwyneth Paltrow is open to a Marvel comeback.

The lifestyle guru, who played Pepper Potts in the “Avengers” franchise, spoke to People (the TV show) about whether she would return as the popular character despite recently speaking out about not being in love with acting anymore.

“I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that,” Paltrow shared.

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME”, from left: Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Letitia Wright as Shuri, 2019. © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images

The Goop founder’s comments come after she told Naomi Campbell during an appearance on “No Filter with Naomi” in January that she has to be “f**king the writer” to take on an acting role again.

She said, “Someone said, ‘What is it going to take to get you acting again?’

“And I said, ‘I have to be f**king the writer.’ But that’s sort of it. If my husband [Brad Falchuk] writes something and he wants me to do it then I’ll do it.

“I could never say never. I would like to go back on stage one day. I really loved doing theatre.”

Paltrow told Campbell of acting, “I started doing it so young… I went for a long time before I asked myself, ‘Do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?’” before realizing the answer was “No.”