Nick Jonas To Host Pre-Premiere Happy Hour Ahead Of ‘Spaceman’ Music Video Release On Thursday

Nick Jonas is getting fans hyped over his new album Spaceman, with a special premiere of his music video of the same title on Thursday.

Ahead of the title track’s music video debut, Jonas will host a “pre-premiere happy hour” where he will spill on the making of the record, filming the new video and other surprises surrounding Spaceman.

“Spaceman” also served as the first single off the upcoming album.

The musician’s Instagram has been full of teasers for the upcoming visual, including what looks like a Matt Damon-in-“The Martian”-style setting as Jonas marks his days in space on the wall.

In another teaser, this time just a still from the vid, Jonas asks his fans if they have a “‘Spaceman’-themed cocktail” to share for the happy hour event.

The “Spaceman” music video premieres Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET with the “happy hour” taking place at 5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT.

Spaceman, the album, drops on Friday.