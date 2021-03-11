Juno Nominated Crown Lands Drop Two New Tracks, Release 7-Minute Music Video

Canadian rock duo Crown Lands dropped two new tracks, “Context: Fearless Pt. I” and “Right Way Back”, on Thursday.

The duo – with Cody Bowles on vocals and drums and Kevin Comeau on guitar, bass, and keys – had quite the year already. They received their first Juno Award nominations for “Rock Album of the Year” and “Breakthrough Group” earlier this week.

“Context: Fearless Pt. 1” is a full-circle moment for Crown Lands as their admiration for Rush is returned back to them by three producers – Terry Brown, Nick Raskulinecz and David Bottrill – who were vital to Rush’s iconic career.

“To have grown up with nothing but the purest adoration for this band, to have finally scaled the impossible summit together and sit at the table with our heroes is a humbling surreality unlike anything else,” said Bowles in a press release. “Working with these legendary producers-now-friends is something we hold near and dear to us. If life is a wheel, please let it spin.”

To launch the first track, “Context: Fearless Pt. 1”, Crown Lands debuted an accompanying music video, 7-minutes in length. The “Mandalorian-style sci-fi” vid enlisted Blake Mawson, their collaborator on the “Leadfoot” video, to help bring their vision to life.

“In the video, Crown Lands saw themselves as space travellers on a diplomatic mission to spread music to new worlds,” said Mawson. “A sort of retro-galactic space fable. Among their stop-overs on this voyage is a fallen civilization on a planet where music and hope had been lost for generations.”

CONTEXT: FEARLESS PT. I & RIGHT WAY BACK are out now! 🚀 If life is a wheel, please let it spin 🌀https://t.co/ICZuKiC3Wu pic.twitter.com/5xc70FsSLu — Crown Lands (@CrownLandsMusic) March 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the second track “Right Way Back” is a tribute to Rush’s legendary drummer Neil Peart, who died on January 7, 2020 after a battle with brain cancer. “It’s about the feeling of trying to carry on from where your heroes left off,” explained Comeau of the song.