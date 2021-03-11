Sebastian Stan Falls In Love In Steamy First Trailer For ‘Monday’

It’s love at first sight for Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough in the first trailer for the romantic drama “Monday”.

A steamy one-night stand on a gorgeous Greek beach leads to a weekend of wild passion between DJ Mikey (Stan) and a traveller (Gough). But when Monday eventually rolls around, the two must face reality when they wake up from their love-soaked dream.

Director Argyris Papadimitropoulos previously told EW he “wanted to explore when things go wrong in relationships,” as he offered a more realistic spin on the traditional romantic-comedy.

“You don’t really believe what’s going on at the end. So we start the film like a romantic comedy but then let the characters develop the way they would in real life and have problems, bottled up feelings, things they hide from each other, skeletons in their closet, and see what happens when the reality of everyday life settles in,” he says. “It’s great having an amazing weekend but then Monday comes with a reality check.”

“Monday” will arrive on demand on April 16.