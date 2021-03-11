Kris Jenner Admits Telling The Crew ‘KUWTK’ Was Ending ‘Was The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done’

It’ll be a tearful goodbye for the Kardashians.

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kris Jenner recalls the “hardest” part of deciding to end the popular reality show.

While chatting with best friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick, Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble reveals the reality star has “really been down” about the show ending.

“Just ’cause it’s hard, it’s hard to think about the end,” Jenner says. “It is complicated and there’s all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, ‘What’s the right thing for everybody? And when’s the right moment?’ It’s been incredibly challenging and incredibly hard.”

She added, “And everybody in this room is my family. These are my family. And they are day one, season one. Every single thing we’ve ever done we’ve done together, whether it’s a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce. Everything has been so public. It’s part of our life. Like, this is our life.”

But the hardest part for Jenner was telling the crew members.

“Telling the crew was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Jenner recalled. “We love each other so much… you don’t appreciate what’s right in front of you all the time and I appreciate you guys just for the record.”

“KUWTK” premiered in 2007 and followed the lives of Jenner and her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and other members of their large family.

The final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres on March 18.